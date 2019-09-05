Everett Smithson Band will perform for the September $3 Diner’s Club meal



The Everett Smithson Band will perform during the September $3 meal.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Diner’s Club will have a special treat at the Sept. 12 $3 Meal. The Everett Smithson band will perform for the group during the meal, which will include a menu of baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, and a vegetable. The meal begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Lunch Box. To reserve a seat for this special meal, diners must contact Ka Finzen at 507-368-9564 no later than 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Din­ers are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before the meal be­gins for optimal seating.

