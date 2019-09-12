Hunter and Busselman crowned 2019 King and Queen



The 2019 Homecoming King and Queen are Hayden Hunter and Jesse Busselman. The monarchs are pictured with their court following Monday evening’s coronation. From left are Aubry Wirth, Emily Miller, Busselman, Hunter, Grant DeRuyter and Bryson Sik. Congratulations to all the candidates and good luck in this week’s games.

By Shelly Finzen

The votes are in and two Elkton-Lake Benton seniors were named Homecoming King and Queen on Monday evening, Sept. 9. The coronation was held in the E-LB gymnasium, with many friends, families and community members attending.

The Homecoming King and Queen for 2019 are Hayden Hunter and Jesse Busselman. They were crowned by the 2018 royalty, Dylan Kuehl and Baylee Jandahl. During the coronation, emcees Julia Drietz and Brooklyn Nielsen told the audience a bit about their candidates.

