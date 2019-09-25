JH Elks working together to improve their season
September 25, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The junior high Elks Football players have had a good season so far. While they have not won every game, they are learning and strengthening skills every week.
According to Coach Brian Jandahl, the JH Elks were scheduled to play against the ORR Raiders on Sept. 13. However, the game was cancelled due to flooding. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the JH Elks played in the Dakota Valley Conference Jamboree in Estelline, South Dakota. “We were scheduled to play ORR our first game, but they were still unable to attend,” Coach Jandahl said.
They began the jamboree by playing against the host-team, Estelline-Hendricks…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login