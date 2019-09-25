JH Elks working together to improve their season

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The junior high Elks Football players have had a good season so far. While they have not won every game, they are learning and strengthening skills every week.

According to Coach Brian Jandahl, the JH Elks were scheduled to play against the ORR Raid­ers on Sept. 13. However, the game was cancelled due to flooding. On Satur­day, Sept. 14, the JH Elks played in the Dakota Val­ley Conference Jamboree in Estelline, South Dakota. “We were scheduled to play ORR our first game, but they were still unable to attend,” Coach Jandahl said.

They began the jambo­ree by playing against the host-team, Estelline-Hen­dricks…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.