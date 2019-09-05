Junior High Elks gain experience on the football field



Photo courtesy of Starrography Inc.

The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior Elks played their first game of the season last Monday, Aug. 26.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton junior high football team played the first game of their 2019 sea­son on Monday, Aug. 26. The Junior Baltic Bull­dogs defeated the Junior Elks 28-16. Although they ended with a loss, the team gained experience on the field.

According to Coach Bri­an Jandahl, the running backs in the game were Blake DeVries, Tanner Stein and Riddick West­ley. “Our running backs all ran hard. DeVries had a 40-yard run that led to our first score…

