Junior High Elks gain experience on the football field
September 5, 2019
Photo courtesy of Starrography Inc.
The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior Elks played their first game of the season last Monday, Aug. 26.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton junior high football team played the first game of their 2019 season on Monday, Aug. 26. The Junior Baltic Bulldogs defeated the Junior Elks 28-16. Although they ended with a loss, the team gained experience on the field.
According to Coach Brian Jandahl, the running backs in the game were Blake DeVries, Tanner Stein and Riddick Westley. “Our running backs all ran hard. DeVries had a 40-yard run that led to our first score…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login