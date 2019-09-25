JV ladies win one, lose one at the Arlington tournament

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton junior varsity Lady Elks played in the Arlington volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14. The la­dies won their first game and lost the second game.

In the first game, the la­dies played the Deubrook Dolphins. They topped the Dolphins in two sets, 25-12 and 25-18.

The JV Lady Elks made six ace serves in the first game. Madisyn Nielsen led the ladies in ace serves, putting two over the net…

