JV ladies win one, lose one at the Arlington tournament
September 25, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton junior varsity Lady Elks played in the Arlington volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14. The ladies won their first game and lost the second game.
In the first game, the ladies played the Deubrook Dolphins. They topped the Dolphins in two sets, 25-12 and 25-18.
The JV Lady Elks made six ace serves in the first game. Madisyn Nielsen led the ladies in ace serves, putting two over the net…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
