Lady Elks defeat Badgers, earn Coach Erickson’s 300th win
September 12, 2019
Congratulations to Coach Melissa Erickson, who earned her 300th volleyball win on Thursday, Sept. 5.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks had a good night on Thursday, Sept. 5, and both the JV and varsity teams played good games of volleyball. The varsity Lady Elks defeated the Badgers in three sets, 25-9, 25-10 and 25-9. The junior varsity defeated the Badgers in two sets, 25-11 and 25-9. According to Coach Melissa Erickson, the Varsity team record sits at 1-1 and the junior varsity team’s record is at 2-0.
