Lady Elks have a tough night in Chester in volleyball
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
“It was a tough night for the Lady Elks,” Coach Melissa Erickson said. The ladies challenged the “disciplined” Chester squad and all the Lady Elk teams were defeated. “The junior high lost in two (sets),” Coach Erickson said, “The C Team had their debut and struggled in the first set but played better in the second set. We eventually took the loss. The junior varsity struggled to connect and lost in two sets. Varsity action started with an evenly balanced attack system and tenacious defense. The set was played point for point. E-LB claimed the first set with a kill by Emily Miller. We played tough after the first set but could not garner enough offense to put the Flyers away.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
