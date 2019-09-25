Lady Elks nosed out the Lady Dolphins at home



The Lady Elks have strong blockers on their team. No. 8 Julia Drietz and No. 4 Aubrey Wirth keep the ball on the Deubrook side of the net.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks played the Deubrook Dolphins on Thursday, Sept. 19 at home. They had a better night of volleyball, with the JV team and the Var­sity team defeating the Dolphins.

The JV Lady Elks de­feated the Dolphins 25-19 in both sets. There were three ace serves in the JV game, made by Kinsley Krog, Kayla Goertz and Aubrey Schindler…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.