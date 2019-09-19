Lady Elks swept the Bulldogs back home



The ladies gather for a pre-game huddle.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks won their Homecoming games in a sweep against the DeSmet Bulldogs on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The final scores for varsity were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11; and for junior varsity 25-15, 24-26 and 15-9.

In the varsity game, Brooklyn Nielsen led the scoring in ace serves with four aces…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The Lady Elks defended the net well last Tuesday evening in their Homecoming game against the DeSmet Bulldogs.