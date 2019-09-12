

Congratulations to Lake Benton Grocery, this month’s Chamber Business of the Month.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lake Benton Grocery is September’s Chamber Business of the Month. Each month, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce selects a local business to highlight. This month, they selected one of the community’s longest-running businesses.

Lake Benton Grocery recently celebrated its sixth anniversary under the ownership of Al and Tami Trigg…

