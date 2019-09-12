Lake Benton Grocery is September’s Chamber Business of the Month

September 12, 2019

file LB Grocery DSC_0061 (2)
Congratulations to Lake Benton Grocery, this month’s Chamber Business of the Month.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

 
Lake Benton Grocery is September’s Chamber Business of the Month. Each month, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce selects a local business to highlight. This month, they selected one of the community’s longest-running businesses.
Lake Benton Grocery recently celebrated its sixth anniversary under the ownership of Al and Tami Trigg…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community | Comments Off