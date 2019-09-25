Lake survey results released



A survey of Lake Benton Lake was completed by the DNR recently. The results of the survey have been released.

By Shelly Finzen

In early August, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) completed a fish survey of Lake Benton Lake. The results of the survey were released recently.

According to the report, Lake Benton Lake covers 2,857 acres and is a Class 41 lake, according to the DNR classifications. It is nine feet deep at its deepest and has 18.01 miles of shoreline.

