LB third graders— Friends of the Farm Day in Tracy
September 12, 2019
The Lake Benton third grade class attended Friends of the Farm Day, Thursday, Sept. 5 in Tracy. The event was sponsored by CHS and gives kids a chance for hands-on learning about agriculture. Jackson Olson, below, checked out the cab of farm equipment, just one of the many hands-on activities the kids could participate in.Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login