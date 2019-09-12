LB third graders— Friends of the Farm Day in Tracy

September 12, 2019

Farm Day 1

The Lake Benton third grade class attended Friends of the Farm Day, Thursday, Sept. 5 in Tracy. The event was sponsored by CHS and gives kids a chance for hands-on learning about agriculture. Jackson Olson, below, checked out the cab of farm equipment, just one of the many hands-on activities the kids could participate in.

Farm day 2

