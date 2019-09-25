Moran’s appraisals bring surprises to locals



A griffin statue appraised for around $150. The owners purchased the statue for $75.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



A small crowd of area antique enthusiasts gathered at the Lake Benton Public Library on Monday for a Mark Moran antique appraisal event. Some left discouraged by the news they received, but others left with good news.

Mark Moran has been in the antique business for more than 30 years, specializing in vintage folk art, Americana and fine art. He has been an active antique appraiser for more than 20 years. Moran is traveling southwest Minnesota through Oct. 5, stopping at a number of Plum Creek Libraries and communities along the way to give free appraisals. Lake Benton was the first location of his tour…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Mark Moran spoke to a small crowd of antique enthusiasts at the Lake Benton Public Library on Monday. This intricately carved wooden box was originally purchased for $50. It is valued at $800 to $1,000 today.