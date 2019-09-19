NAPS program offers new Lincoln County locations
September 19, 2019
The NAPS program is a nutrition assistance program just for seniors. Qualifying seniors receive a free supplemental food package every month, which includes a nutritious balance of shelf-stable foods, plus reduced fat cheese. The packages may include canned fruits, vegetables and juices, dry and UHT (shelf-stable) milk, American cheese, canned meat, peanut butter or dried beans, cereal, rice or pasta…
To register in Lake Benton, contact Karen Lichtsinn at the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce, 507-368-4641, ext. 2., or the NAPS program at 1-800-365-0270. Distributions will be the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center, 2-3 p.m.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
