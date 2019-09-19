NAPS program offers new Lincoln County locations

The NAPS program is a nutrition assistance program just for seniors. Qualifying seniors receive a free supplemental food package every month, which includes a nutri­tious balance of shelf-sta­ble foods, plus reduced fat cheese. The packages may include canned fruits, vegetables and juices, dry and UHT (shelf-stable) milk, American cheese, canned meat, peanut but­ter or dried beans, cereal, rice or pasta…

To register in Lake Ben­ton, contact Karen Lich­tsinn at the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce, 507-368-4641, ext. 2., or the NAPS program at 1-800-365-0270. Distri­butions will be the fourth Thursday of each month at the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center, 2-3 p.m.

