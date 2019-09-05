New band teacher and long-term sub at Elkton-Lake Benton



Photo courtesy of the Elkton Record

Ms. Terkildsen will be teaching music and band for Elkton-Lake Benton Middle School and High School this year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Elkton-Lake Benton Middle and High School welcomed two new teachers this school year. The Elkton Record courteously shared the biographies of Ashlynne Terkildsen, the new band teacher, and Dustin Whitney, teaching middle school social studies, high school American history and eighth grade reading as a long-term substitute for Ms. Tracy Hague.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Mr. Whitney is teaching middle school and high school social studies and history and junior high reading at Elkton-Lake Benton. He is a long-term sub for Ms. Tracy Hague.