New public access completed on Lake Benton Lake
September 12, 2019
The newly completed $600,000 lake access on Lake Benton Lake.
By Mark Wilmes
A group of area residents and officials and personnel gathered to celebrate the completion of a new $600,000 public water access facility on the southwest area of Lake Benton Lake on Friday morning.
Senator Bill Weber introduced officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and recalled part of his own life living on the shores of the lake.
