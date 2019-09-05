Pheasants fly high over the Elks
September 5, 2019
Quarterback Matthew Nibbe looks for an open teammate to pass to. The Elks lost with a score of 26-0.
By Shelly Finzen
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks played against the Parker Pheasants on Friday, Aug. 30 in Parker, South Dakota. The Pheasants flew over the Elks, defeating them 26-0.
The Elks had a tough go in the game from the start and could not get the ball up the field…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
