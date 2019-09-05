Pheasants fly high over the Elks

September 5, 2019

Quarterback Matthew Nibbe looks for an open teammate to pass to. The Elks lost with a score of 26-0.

By Shelly Finzen
The Elks played against the Parker Pheasants on Friday, Aug. 30 in Parker, South Dakota. The Pheas­ants flew over the Elks, de­feating them 26-0.
The Elks had a tough go in the game from the start and could not get the ball up the field…

