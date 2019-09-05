Reclaim Community offering forums and events to public
Lake Benton boat cruise Sunday, Sept. 15
Reclaim Community is excited to be collaborating with Future Forums, to facilitate its first community engagement session; the Future of Pipestone County. We want to listen to community members and hear what they believe to be important issues that the county is facing, and, as a community-led organization, how we can proactively plan to address these needs through creative revitalization efforts and collaboration with other community organizations. This grassroots organizing event opens the door to connect residents, business owners, community leaders, arts and cultural groups, artists, and anyone with a vision for change. The Forum will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Memorial Hall in Jasper. Coffee will be provided along with some pastries, attendees are welcome to bring snacks to share. Questions can be directed to Elicia Kortus at 605-595-4693.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
