The Warriors came out to play



The Dreitz Family has two varsity volleyball players on the Elkton-Lake Benton team this year. Parents Dayton and Rochelle were honored by daughters Julia and Kailyn at the Tuesday, Aug. 27 home opener volleyball game.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played their first games of the season at home last week. Coach Melissa Erickson said, “We seemed to have some jitters during the match and did not play as we well as we had prac­ticed. We were all a little frustrated and disappoint­ed in the outcome of the game.” The Lady Elks were defeated by the Castle­wood Warriors in three sets, 17-25, 16-25 and 20-25. The JV and Junior High Lady Elks both won their competitions, 2-1 each.

In the varsity game, Hannah Krog and Aubrey Wirth led the Lady Elks offensively with eight and seven kills, respectively. Rachel Krog and Brooklyn Nielsen each earned an ace serve. Nielsen also put up three set assists and three kills. Julia Drietz put up 18 set assists while sister Kai­lyn Drietz made four kills.

