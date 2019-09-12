Three E-LB volleyball players added to national watch lists
September 12, 2019
Elkton-Lake Benton senior Aubry Wirth has been added to the 2019 Under Armour All-American Watch List.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton volleyball players are dedicated to the sport they love. They work hard and play hard and work to continually become better players and athletes. That is why it is no surprise to see three E-LB Lady Elks on volleyball watch lists.
Juniors Hannah Krog and Julia Drietz have been named to the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Phenom Watch List…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
E-LB juniors Hannah Krog, above, and Julia Drietz have been added to the 2019 AVCA Phenom Watch List.
