Three E-LB volleyball players added to national watch lists



Elkton-Lake Benton senior Aubry Wirth has been added to the 2019 Under Armour All-American Watch List.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Elkton-Lake Benton vol­leyball players are dedicat­ed to the sport they love. They work hard and play hard and work to continu­ally become better players and athletes. That is why it is no surprise to see three E-LB Lady Elks on volley­ball watch lists.

Juniors Hannah Krog and Julia Drietz have been named to the 2019 Ameri­can Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Phe­nom Watch List…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

E-LB juniors Hannah Krog, above, and Julia Drietz have been added to the 2019 AVCA Phenom Watch List.