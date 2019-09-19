UCAP serves Lincoln County

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



When tough times hit unexpectedly, Lincoln County residents can find help through United Community Action Partnership (UCAP). UCAP is a non-profit organization that “brings together a multitude of resources to help communities prosper,” according to their website.

UCAP’s corporate office is located in Marshall. It is represented and led the by the counties it serves, with tri-partite board of 27 members. The website explains, “Community Action Agencies (CAAS) have a tri-partite board system that is composed of one-third representation from the consumer sector (low-income individuals and families in their community), one-third representation from the public sector (elected officials), and one-third representation from the private sector (representatives of business, industry, labor, faith-groups, law enforcement, education and other groups and interests in the community). UCAP serves nine Minnesota counties: Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Redwood and Renville.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.