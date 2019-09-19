Walkable Communities Workshop in Tyler October 9

Join us for a Walkable Communities Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Tyler at the Legion Hall.

This workshop is part of a larger effort to improve walkability in Lincoln County. Walkable commu­nities make it easier for people to be physically ac­tive, foster social connec­tions and improve access to everday destinations. Walkable communities are healthy, thriving commu­nities. We believe you can help us develop realistic strategies to make Lincoln County a more pleasant place to live and improve the health of all our resi­dents.

