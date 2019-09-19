Walkable Communities Workshop in Tyler October 9
September 19, 2019
Join us for a Walkable Communities Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Tyler at the Legion Hall.
This workshop is part of a larger effort to improve walkability in Lincoln County. Walkable communities make it easier for people to be physically active, foster social connections and improve access to everday destinations. Walkable communities are healthy, thriving communities. We believe you can help us develop realistic strategies to make Lincoln County a more pleasant place to live and improve the health of all our residents.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
