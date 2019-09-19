Why is Lake Benton Elementary a fine, fine school?



Lake Benton’s third grade class was pretty in pink last week for Homecoming. Recently, the class explained why they think Lake Benton Elementary is a fine, fine school.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

in collaboration with Mrs. Coe and the third grade class

Each school year, Mrs. Angie Coe’s third grade class begins the school year by reading “A Fine, Fine School,” by Sharon Creech. In the story, the princi­pal, Mr. Keene, thinks his school is so fine that the students should attend more often. He adds weekends and holidays before one student, Tillie, final­ly explains that, while school is important, what kids learn out­side of school is just as impor­tant. “Tillie tells Principal Keene that she needs to learn how to climb a tree, teach her dog to sit, and learn to swing.

As part of the lesson, the third grade thinks about what makes Lake Benton Elementary a fine, fine school…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.