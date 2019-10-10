“37 Postcards” continues



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “37 Postcards” will continue this weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Pictured is the cast and crew—from left to right in front are Taylor Holck of Ruthton, Kathy Wilmes of Tyler, Jocelyn Klein of Marshall, and Caelan Anderson of Marshall; in back are Nathaniel Gates of Brookings, South Dakota, Gage Andries of Marshall, Betty Andries (with Rex) of Marshall, Kathy Holck of Ruthton and Perry Anderson, Jr. of Marshall.

