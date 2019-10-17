A gathering of good friends



The Lake Benton High School Class of 1964 celebrated their 55-year reunion in fine style on Sept. 14 in Forest Lake. Class members and spouses, totaling 21, gathered at the local VFW for dinner and reminiscing. They then met the next day at the popular Keys Restaurant for more visiting and a wonderful breakfast. We thank Bill Prinsen and Gary Hurd for planning such a great get-together. Pictured are Wesley Holn, Gayle (Koehne) VanVooren, Bill Prinsen, Coralee (Krog) Rochel, Leonard Kwilinski, Marcia (Coulson) Miller, Larry Halsne, Marilyn (Evans) Olson, Richard Johnson, Dinan (Miller) Trulock, Gary Hurd and Dave Schardin.

