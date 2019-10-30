Avera, sheriff’s department team up for Drug Take Back
Karen Kelley and her dog Scout of Tyler make a drop-off with Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester on Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Avera Tyler on Saturday.
By Mark Wilmes
Avera Tyler and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department hosted a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in the lobby of the hospital. The event was part of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Rx Takeback Day, an effort to get unused prescription drugs out of circulation. Sheriff Chad Meester was on hand Saturday morning to collect unwanted prescription drugs from area residents.
“There are almost 5,000 law enforcement personnel participating across the nation at about 6,300 collection sites,” Meester said. “Since the program was created the total collected amounts to 937,443 pounds.”
Filed under Community
