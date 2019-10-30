Avera, sheriff’s department team up for Drug Take Back



Karen Kelley and her dog Scout of Tyler make a drop-off with Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester on Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Avera Tyler on Saturday.

By Mark Wilmes

Avera Tyler and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department hosted a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday in the lobby of the hospi­tal. The event was part of the United States Drug Enforcement Administra­tion’s (DEA) National Rx Takeback Day, an effort to get unused prescription drugs out of circulation. Sheriff Chad Meester was on hand Saturday morning to collect unwanted pre­scription drugs from area residents.

“There are almost 5,000 law enforcement person­nel participating across the nation at about 6,300 collection sites,” Meester said. “Since the program was created the total col­lected amounts to 937,443 pounds.”

