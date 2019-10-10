Board approves purchasing two squad cars for Sheriff’s Department



Chris Cauwels, the Network Systems Administrator for Southwest Health and Human Services, recently reviewed the county’s computer systems and presented a schedule for equipment replacement and upgrades at the Oct. 1 meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Oct. 1. In Board Chair Mic VanDeVere’s absence, the meeting was led by Commissioner Joe Drietz.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the board concerning the purchase of a new squad car for the department. During the July 16 meeting, the commissioners approved purchasing a Dodge Ram Special Service Vehicle through Mike Motors for approximately $39,000 including the upfit costs. Meester said that because of some production strikes in the automobile industry, the Ram has not been built yet and the Dodge representative did not know when it would be built…

