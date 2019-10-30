Buffalo Ridge Antiques is October’s Business of the Month



Buffalo Ridge Antiques on Benton Street has been selected as the October Chamber Business of the Month.

By Shelly Finzen

Buffalo Ridge Antiques, owned and operated by Shirley Sandberg of Lake Benton, has been part of the Lake Benton community since 2008. They offer unique treasures, including vintage clothing, glassware, and other high quality antiques. Buffalo Ridge Antiques has been named October’s Chamber Business of the Month.

Sandberg said she opened the business with her son. She had been collecting items for several years and, when her son became ill, she moved to Lake Benton to be closer to him. As they unpacked from their move, the family decided it was time to open an antiques shop. The shop opened where it still stands, on Benton Street.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.