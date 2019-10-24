Buffalo Ridge Chorale performs “Home on the Range” concert
October 24, 2019
The Buffalo Ridge Chorale presented “Home on the Range” on Sunday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks.
By Violet Nelson
vanelson70@gmail.com
The Buffalo Ridge Chorale originated in early 2010 and gave their first concert to an enthusiastic audience on May 30, 2010 in Hendricks. Since then, they have performed a concert every spring and fall, each preceded by at least eight rehearsals. Concert venues have been various churches in Hendricks, Ivanhoe, and Wilno.
