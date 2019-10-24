Cenex is a positive change



By Shelly Finzen

As many locals have noticed, the corner of Benton and Fremont Streets recently received a facelift. ExpressWay, which was formerly Veire’s BP, recently became a Cenex station. According to store manager Melissa Dunham, the change is good for the Lake Benton Community.

Dunham said she learned about the transition on Friday, Oct. 11, when she was told the station would become a Cenex, “effective Monday (Oct. 14).” The signs were changed last week and the new computer program the station runs on was installed.

