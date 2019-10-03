City of Lake Benton votes to move ahead with hiring local police chief



Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting regarding the Lake Benton Police Department. Discussion was whether or not to hire a new police chief. Pictured are Steve Schouviller, Dave Enke and Daryl Schlapkohl.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a special meeting to discuss the future of the Lake Benton Police Department.

Police Chief Tony Sievert resigned from his position in June 2019. Officer Dallas Cordell was appointed acting Police Chief. In July 2019, a conflict between Cordell and the City of Lake Benton Administrator and board led to Cordell’s resignation. The city has been without local police coverage since then.

At the regular council meeting on Sept. 3, Mayor Bob Worth requested that all the council members participate in interviewing candidates for the vacant police chief position; however, Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl was uncomfortable participating in the interviewing process, and it was decided that only the personnel committee, the City Administrator/Clerk and the consultant be involved in the interviews. Worth had announced earlier in the meeting that former Lake Benton Police Chief Steve Schouviller had been recruited as a consultant to aid in the interview process.

