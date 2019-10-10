Cougars slash the Elks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks faced a tough opponent on Friday, Oct. 4, the Viborg-Hurley Cou­gars, and had a tough defeat as a result. The Cougars slashed the Elks, 58-6.

The Elks gained eight yards in their running game with 17 carries. Bryson Sik ran the ball 10 times for a total gain of eight yards…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.