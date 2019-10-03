County-wide Walkable Community Workshop is October 9 in Tyler
By Mark Wilmes
Local public health personnel, mayors, councilpersons, county commissioners and the general public from throughout Lincoln County are invited to attend a county-wide Walkable Community Workshop at the Tyler American Legion Hall on E. Bradley Street.
The workshop is part of a larger effort to improve walkability in Lincoln County. Organizers say that the idea of walkable communities would make it easier for people to be physically active, foster social connections and improve access to everyday destinations. The workshop will help develop realistic strategies to make Lincoln County a more pleasant place to live and improve the health of all residents.
