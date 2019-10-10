Dragons defeated by Elks

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks faced the Garretson Blue Dragons on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The ju­nior high and varsity Elks came back winners, while the JV team lost 1-2.

The JV ladies played hard and learned from their mistakes. Regardless, they were defeated by the JV Lady Dragons 19-25, 25-22 and 11-15. Tevan Erickson led the ladies in service aces, putting up two, while McKenna and Kinsley Krog each put one ace serve on the board…

