Dragons defeated by Elks
October 10, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks faced the Garretson Blue Dragons on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The junior high and varsity Elks came back winners, while the JV team lost 1-2.
The JV ladies played hard and learned from their mistakes. Regardless, they were defeated by the JV Lady Dragons 19-25, 25-22 and 11-15. Tevan Erickson led the ladies in service aces, putting up two, while McKenna and Kinsley Krog each put one ace serve on the board…
