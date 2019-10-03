Drietz hits 1,000 set assists career milestone
October 3, 2019
Julia Drietz hit a milestone during the Baltic game when she earned her 1,000th set assist. Congratulations, Julia!
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks played the Baltic Lady Bulldogs at home on Tuesday, Sept. 24. According to Coach Melissa Erickson, the junior high team won 2-1, the C-squad lost 0-2, the JV won 2-0 and the varsity team won 3-1. During the varsity game, Julia Drietz reached a career milestone.
The JV ladies defeated the Lady Bulldogs 25-17 and 25-22. Kinsley Krog put two ace serves over the net and McKenna Krog, Carlie Bolish, Aubrey Schindler and Tevan Erickson each made one ace serve.
