Drietz hits 1,000 set assists career milestone



Julia Drietz hit a milestone during the Baltic game when she earned her 1,000th set assist. Congratulations, Julia!

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks played the Baltic Lady Bulldogs at home on Tuesday, Sept. 24. According to Coach Me­lissa Erickson, the junior high team won 2-1, the C-squad lost 0-2, the JV won 2-0 and the varsity team won 3-1. During the varsity game, Julia Drietz reached a career milestone.

The JV ladies defeated the Lady Bulldogs 25-17 and 25-22. Kinsley Krog put two ace serves over the net and McKenna Krog, Carlie Bolish, Au­brey Schindler and Tevan Erickson each made one ace serve.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.