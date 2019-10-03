E-LB runners run strong in Dell Rapids meet
October 3, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The E-LB Cross Country runners traveled to Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to compete against more than 30 other schools. The varsity men finished strong, placing 10th in the meet.
Hunter Riley led the varsity men’s Elk pack, finishing with a time of 19:20.86…
Hunter Riley led the varsity men's Elk pack, finishing with a time of 19:20.86…
