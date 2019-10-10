E-LB’s Julia Drietz named Taco John’s Athlete of the Week
October 10, 2019
Elkton-Lake Benton junior Julia Drietz was recently named the Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.
By Shelly Finzen
Last month, Julia Drietz earned her 1,000th career set assist. This achievement was shortly followed by another athletic achievement. Drietz was honored for her volleyball skills by being named the Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.
Drietz is an Elkton-Lake Benton junior who is active in school and on the volleyball court…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
