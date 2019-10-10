E-LB’s Julia Drietz named Taco John’s Athlete of the Week

October 10, 2019

Julia (1)
Elkton-Lake Benton junior Julia Drietz was recently named the Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.

By Shelly Finzen
Last month, Julia Drietz earned her 1,000th career set assist. This achieve­ment was shortly fol­lowed by another athletic achievement. Drietz was honored for her volleyball skills by being named the Taco John’s Athlete of the Week.
Drietz is an Elkton-Lake Benton junior who is ac­tive in school and on the volleyball court…

