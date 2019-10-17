Elk CC runners gallop through the Invitational in Colman-Egan

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country Team trav­eled to the Sunrise Ridge Golf Course in Coleman, South Dakota to run in the Coleman-Egan Invitational meet. E-LB runners were lower in number than usu­al, so the varsity runners competed as individuals.

Hunter Riley led the herd for the varsity boys. He placed seventh with a time of 19:04…

