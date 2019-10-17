Elk running teams place in top 10 at DVC in Coleman
October 17, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The E-LB Cross Country runners competed in the DVC meet held in Coleman, South Dakota on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Coach Mark Harming said, “It was a good day for the Elks.” The varsity boys finished fourth in the conference, “just two points out of third place,” Harming said. The varsity ladies finished in sixth place, with two ladies running in their first varsity meet…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
