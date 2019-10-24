Elks defense strong against the DeSmet Bulldogs
October 24, 2019
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks honored their senior football players and statisticians at Friday night’s game. Seniors, pictured left to right in front, are Bryson Sik, Noah Greer, Lucas DeVries, Carson Fridrich and Makayla Neill. In back are Alex Landsman, Grant DeRuyter, Hayden Hunter, Preston Severson and Head Coach Tal Farnham.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks played their final football game of the season on Friday, Oct. 18. They faced the DeSmet Bulldogs at home and were defeated, 28-0. Although they allowed the touchdowns, the Elk defense appeared to be on top of their game, making tackle after tackle.
