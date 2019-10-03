Elks kick the Dolphins back to Deubrook by 38-12 score



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

No. 11 Bryson Sik pushes off a tackle in the Elk win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Friday night.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks won their first game of the season, Friday, Sept. 27, as they battled the Deubrook Dolphins at home. The Elks kicked the Dolphins back to Deubrook, de­feating them 38-12.

The Elks made at least one touchdown in ever quarter of the game. Bry­son Sik, Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe brought the Elks to victo­ry with five touchdowns, all made with running plays…

