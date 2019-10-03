Elks kick the Dolphins back to Deubrook by 38-12 score
October 3, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
No. 11 Bryson Sik pushes off a tackle in the Elk win against the Deubrook Dolphins on Friday night.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks won their first game of the season, Friday, Sept. 27, as they battled the Deubrook Dolphins at home. The Elks kicked the Dolphins back to Deubrook, defeating them 38-12.
The Elks made at least one touchdown in ever quarter of the game. Bryson Sik, Grant DeRuyter and Matthew Nibbe brought the Elks to victory with five touchdowns, all made with running plays…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
