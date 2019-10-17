Hannah Krog reaches milestone and is honored with MVP



Hannah Krog, holding the volleyball, hit a milestone on Saturday at the Chester Challenge. She made her 1,000th kill and earned Game MVP recognition. Congratulations, Hannah!

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Lady Elks had a lot to celebrate on Satur­day, Oct. 12. They defeated the Deubrook Dolphins in the Chester Challenge and Hannah Krog, a ju­nior, reached the 1,000th kill milestone and earned the Game MVP honors. Ac­cording to Coach Melissa Erickson, Krog is the first of her players to reach the 1,000th kill milestone.

The ladies played three sets against the Dolphins, defeating them in all three, 25-20, 25-14 and 25-13…

