Hannah Krog reaches milestone and is honored with MVP
October 17, 2019
Hannah Krog, holding the volleyball, hit a milestone on Saturday at the Chester Challenge. She made her 1,000th kill and earned Game MVP recognition. Congratulations, Hannah!
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The E-LB Lady Elks had a lot to celebrate on Saturday, Oct. 12. They defeated the Deubrook Dolphins in the Chester Challenge and Hannah Krog, a junior, reached the 1,000th kill milestone and earned the Game MVP honors. According to Coach Melissa Erickson, Krog is the first of her players to reach the 1,000th kill milestone.
The ladies played three sets against the Dolphins, defeating them in all three, 25-20, 25-14 and 25-13…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login