Hawks swoop the Lady Elks



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

No. 15 Rachael Krog spikes it over the net in the the annual Cancer Match. The Lady Elks raised $4,000 for cancer research through their t-shirt fundraiser. Great job, ladies!



By Shelly Finzen

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Lady Elks played the Coleman-Egan Hawks, a “tough and athletic team,” according to Coach Me­lissa Erickson. The junior high, C Squad and varsity ladies played hard and fought valiantly but were defeated by the Hawks. The JV “played well and executed in the third set to win,” Coach Erickson said.

The junior varsity ladies ended the night with a vic­tory, defeating the Hawks 25-15, 21-25 and 17-15. Madisyn Nielsen and Kins­ley Krog each put two ser­vice aces over the net for the Lady Elks…

