Jumpstart’s Read for the Record at schools and daycares

At Lake Benton Elementary on November 7

United Way of South­west Minnesota is partici­pating in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. This year marks the 14th anniversa­ry of the program. “Thank you, Omu!”, by Oge Mora, will be read by community volunteers to PreK–2nd grade students at schools, libraries, preschools and child care centers in Lyon, Lincoln, Murray, Yellow Medicine and portions of Cottonwood, Lac qui Par­le, Nobles, and Redwood counties on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Jumpstart’s Read for the Record is an annual read­ing celebration that high­lights the need for quality early education in America by mobilizing adults and children to set a record for the largest shared reading experience…

