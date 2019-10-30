Jumpstart’s Read for the Record at schools and daycares
At Lake Benton Elementary on November 7
United Way of Southwest Minnesota is participating in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. This year marks the 14th anniversary of the program. “Thank you, Omu!”, by Oge Mora, will be read by community volunteers to PreK–2nd grade students at schools, libraries, preschools and child care centers in Lyon, Lincoln, Murray, Yellow Medicine and portions of Cottonwood, Lac qui Parle, Nobles, and Redwood counties on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Jumpstart’s Read for the Record is an annual reading celebration that highlights the need for quality early education in America by mobilizing adults and children to set a record for the largest shared reading experience…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
admin login