Kampmann named E-LB Good Citizen



Bryson Sik, Emma Kampmann and Grady Davis were recently nominated for the 2019 DAR Good Citizen Award.

By Shelly Finzen

Three Elkton-Lake Benton seniors were recently nomi­nated by the E-LB teachers for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. According to the DAR website, the DAR Good Citizen Award “recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, ser­vice, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.”

Students are first nominated by their teachers and the final recipient is selected by their peers. The program is open only to high school seniors who are attending a school accredited by the state board of education. Only one student in each school is honored and the students do not need to be American citi­zens.

