

The Lady Elks are the 2019 DVC Champions after sweeping the DVC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks had hur­dles to cross at the 2019 DVC Tournament and they were successful, ac­cording to Coach Melissa Erickson. “Saturday was a BIG day for us,” Coach Erickson said, “We lost on Thursday to a very tal­ented Colman-Egan team. We were the No. 3 seed going into the tournament. We were dialed in for our match against Estelline-Hendricks.” The Lady Elks defeated the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks, put­ting them in the gold pool…

