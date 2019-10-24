Lady Elks are the 2019 DVC champions

October 24, 2019

DVC Champs
The Lady Elks are the 2019 DVC Champions after sweeping the DVC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks had hur­dles to cross at the 2019 DVC Tournament and they were successful, ac­cording to Coach Melissa Erickson. “Saturday was a BIG day for us,” Coach Erickson said, “We lost on Thursday to a very tal­ented Colman-Egan team. We were the No. 3 seed going into the tournament. We were dialed in for our match against Estelline-Hendricks.” The Lady Elks defeated the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks, put­ting them in the gold pool…

