Lady Elks are the 2019 DVC champions
October 24, 2019
The Lady Elks are the 2019 DVC Champions after sweeping the DVC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks had hurdles to cross at the 2019 DVC Tournament and they were successful, according to Coach Melissa Erickson. “Saturday was a BIG day for us,” Coach Erickson said, “We lost on Thursday to a very talented Colman-Egan team. We were the No. 3 seed going into the tournament. We were dialed in for our match against Estelline-Hendricks.” The Lady Elks defeated the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks, putting them in the gold pool…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
