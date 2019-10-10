Lady Elks win two, lose two at the Pentagon tournament
October 10, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks competed in the Sioux Falls Pentagon Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28. Overall, the ladies ended the tournament with two wins and two losses.
The first game saw the Lady Elks face off against the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans. The Lady Elks were defeated by the Titans in three sets, 25-27, 25-22 and 21-25. The ladies did not earn any service aces in this game, but Julia Drietz put 38 more set assists up for her team. Hannah Krog led the ladies in kills against the Titans, tallying 15 for the game…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login