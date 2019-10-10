Lady Fliers fly home with a defeat

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks faced the Flandreau Fliers on Thursday, Oct 3. The ladies played well, covering the floor well and executing offensively, according to Coach Melissa Erickson. They sent the Fliers home flapping, with the junior high defeating them 2-1, the JV team winning 2-0, the C squad losing 1-2 and the varsity ladies winning 3-0

In the JV game, the E-LB ladies finished with scores of 25-20 and 25-15. Madi­syn Nielsen and Kinsley Krog led the ladies in ser­vice aces, with two each, while Tevan Erickson put one service ace over the net…

