Lincoln County Financial Accountant Robin Sterzinger resigns
October 17, 2019
Robin Sterzinger recently resigned from her position as Lincoln County Financial Accountant/Deputy Treasurer-Auditor.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County’s Financial Accountant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Robin Sterzinger is changing lanes on her career path. After working for Lincoln County for 21 years, four of them as the Financial Accountant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer, she has submitted her resignation and will begin working for the State of Minnesota
Sterzinger said she began her position as the Financial Accountant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer in 2015…
