Lincoln County Financial Accountant Robin Sterzinger resigns



Robin Sterzinger recently resigned from her position as Lincoln County Financial Accountant/Deputy Treasurer-Auditor.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lincoln County’s Finan­cial Accountant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Robin Sterzinger is changing lanes on her career path. After working for Lincoln County for 21 years, four of them as the Financial Ac­countant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer, she has submit­ted her resignation and will begin working for the State of Minnesota

Sterzinger said she began her position as the Finan­cial Accountant/Deputy Auditor-Treasurer in 2015…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.