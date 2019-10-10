Meet the new Lake Benton Police Chief, Jeff Bumgarner



Officer Jeff Bumgarner has been hired as the new Lake Benton Police Chief. He has already begun his duties.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Tell us a little bit about yourself. Are you married? Do you have kids? Where did you grow up? Where did you get your training? Anything else you are willing to share?

My name is Jeff Bumgarner. I’m 52 years old. I was born in California, but my family moved around quite a bit when I was growing up. We finally settled in Chicago early in my high school years.

I’m married. My wife and I dated in high school and through most of college. We have three boys, ages 24, 21, and 19. The oldest has graduated from NDSU and works in Fargo. The other two currently attend NDSU…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.